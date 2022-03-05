WNBA Player Brittney Griner Detained In Russia On Drug Charges

WNBA player Brittney Griner was arrested on drug charges in Russia in February and may still be detained in the country.

The Russian Federal Customs Service issued a statement on Saturday saying that a United States citizen who is a gold-medal-winning basketball player was detained in Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow last month after customs workers found vapes containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Advertisement

Multiple Russian news outlets, including TASS and Lenta.ru, later identified the basketball player as Griner. Additionally, a video released by the customs service appeared to be Griner, The New York Times reported.

Though the statement did not explicitly say the athlete was still in Russian custody, it said officials have opened a criminal drug smuggling case against the person, which carries a penalty of five to 10 years in prison.

Griner, 31, is a center for the Phoenix Mercury and won gold medals with the U.S. women’s national basketball team in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Brittney Griner in 2021. Barry Gossage via Getty Images

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the Phoenix Mercury said in a statement sent to ABC15. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

Advertisement

For several years, Griner has played for the Russian basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the U.S. off season. WNBA players often play in Russia, where the pay is better, when they are not competing for their American teams.