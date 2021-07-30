Broadway Theaters To Require Masks, Proof Of Vaccination Upon Reopening

Fans eager to catch a performance of “Wicked” and “Hamilton” when Broadway reopens later this year will have to get their COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask in order to do so.

The Broadway League on Friday announced that all 41 of the Great White Way’s theaters will require all audience members, performers, backstage crew and staff to be fully vaccinated. In addition, all patrons will be required to wear a mask for the duration of the performance.

At present, the policies will remain in effect through Oct. 31. According to the Broadway League, they will then be reviewed and either extended or relaxed, depending on coronavirus conditions.

In a Friday statement, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said she was “pleased that the theater owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses.”

“A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theaters makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety,” she added.

Exceptions will be made for children under age 12, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, and those with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prevent vaccination. Those guests will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the curtain rising.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed March 12, 2020 after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. The ongoing shutdown has led to an estimated loss of $35 million per week.

In June, Bruce Springsteen performed Broadway’s first full-capacity show since the start of the pandemic, reprising his 2019 residency-style concert, “Springsteen on Broadway.”

“Pass Over,” the first new play of the 2021 season, is scheduled to begin preview performances on Aug. 4.