Former FEMA Boss Reimbursed 2 Percent Of Personal Travel Tab To Taxpayers: Report

The Federal Emergency Management Agency chief who stepped down early this year after a federal probe determined he had misspent public funds on personal travel has reimbursed taxpayers for less than 2% of the costs, Politico reported Friday.

Long had a tumultuous tenure as head of FEMA. He was sharply criticized especially for his abysmal handling of the emergency in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

“Between Puerto Rico, Texas and the California wildfires, you don’t have to look very far to find better ways FEMA could have spent $150,000,” Austin Evers, executive director of the watchdog American Oversight, said in a statement to Politico.

It was American Oversight that first obtained a copy of Long’s personal check through a public records request.

The DHS inspector general concluded that Long’s unauthorized use of the vehicles cost taxpayers $94,000 in salaries, $55,000 in travel expenses and $2,000 in vehicle costs.