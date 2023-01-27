49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Received The Worst Scouting Report Before NFL Draft

Brock Purdy, the once-third-string rookie quarterback who guided the San Francisco 49ers to Sunday’s NFC Championship game, received a brutal scouting report from an NFL team before his pro career started.

An article in The Athletic this week broke down how Iowa State alum Purdy, dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” because he was chosen last in the NFL Draft, slipped through the cracks on the way to Cinderella stardom.

One scathing pre-draft evaluation gave a strong indication as to why.

In a box for the final grade, an unidentified NFL coach wrote “NO INTEREST,” The Athletic reported.

And that wasn’t all. In a space reserved for “weaknesses,” the evaluator didn’t hold back: “sawed off … not a very good athlete … limited arm, both in strength and throw repertoire.”

This would be the same Purdy who has won seven straight starts, including two playoff games. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions in that span. He looked like an old pro when the 49ers thrashed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first start, and the fairy tale has yet to end.

Now that anonymous coach admits: “We undervalued his agility and probably the mental side.”

Ya think?