Brock Purdy's SpongeBob Impression Wins Super Bowl Opening Night

The 49ers quarterback seems to have done his share of cartoon-watching.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy just aced his first Super Bowl test under pressure.

The MVP candidate was asked by a few youth reporters fron Nickelodeon to do his best SpongeBob SquarePants impression at the Opening Night media event ― and he nailed it.

Sure, it was just a few seconds, but Purdy captured SpongeBob’s laughter.

Not convinced? Fast-forward to the 11-second mark:

So the guy can withstand dissing from former quarterback Cam Newton, engineer an awesome comeback win in the NFC Championship Game and mimic a beloved cartoon character?

Now all Purdy has to do is beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to keep the winning going.

