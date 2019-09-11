Judge In Brock Turner Case Fired From New Job As Girls Tennis Coach

Aaron Persky, the former judge in the Brock Turner sexual assault case, has lost his new job as a high school girls tennis coach.

“Effective September 11, 2019, Mr. Persky’s employment with the District as the Junior Varsity Girls Tennis coach has ended,” Rachel Zlotziver, a spokesperson for the Fremont Union High School District, told HuffPost Wednesday night.

Zlotziver said the district will begin the search for a new junior varsity girls tennis coach immediately.

“Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students,” she added.

Persky was hired last week to coach tennis at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, California. The former judge was recalled from the bench in June 2018 after sentencing Turner, a former Stanford University student, to a mere six months in jail on three felony sexual assault charges.

Turner was arrested in 2015 for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster during a fraternity party at Stanford. The woman, known as “Emily Doe” throughout the trial, has since revealed her real name: Chanel Miller. Turner faced up to 14 years in prison for the crime but was released after serving three months.

“A prison sentence would have a severe impact on him. I think he will not be a danger to others,” Persky infamously said during Turner’s sentencing. He also said part of his reasoning for a lenient sentence was due to “mitigating” factors like the role alcohol played in the assault.

The news of Persky’s coaching position went public late Monday night, and a petition to remove Persky from the role was created shortly afterward. As of Wednesday night, the petition had over 3,000 signatures.