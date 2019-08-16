Brody Jenner Defends Kaitlynn Carter Amid Backlash From Miley Cyrus Kissing Photos

Thompson was embroiled in drama surrounding her son and his ex earlier this week when she appeared to like a few comments on Instagram about their relationship. In response to the ensuing drama, Thompson shared an image that read: “Please don’t judge people. You don’t know what it took someone to get out of bed, look and feel presentable as possible and face the day. You never truly know the daily struggles of others.”

Carter also commented on the post, saying, “EXACTLY,” to which Thompson responded: “And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will.”