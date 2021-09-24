Bronx Zoo Visitors Go Bananas Watching Gorillas Engage In Oral Sex (NSFW)

Tongues are wagging on social media over a video taken at New York City’s Bronx Zoo that shows one gorilla performing oral sex on another.

The video, which was filmed Wednesday, shows one gorilla lying on its back as another pleasures it.

The videographer behind the clip told the New York Post that he was visiting the gorilla exhibit with his 4-year-old daughter and his niece.

“My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video,” said the man, who was not named in the Post’s story. “Then this magic happened.”

Video posted by TMZ shows parents quickly moving to hide their kids’ eyes from the amorous apes. (Watch it below.)

HuffPost reached out to the Bronx Zoo, but did not immediately receive a response.

However, the Post notes that seven years ago, a Reddit user posted a pic of two other gorillas pleasuring each other at the same zoo.

A 2014 BBC article points out that fruit bats, goats, brown bears, hyenas and lions have all been observed engaging in oral sex.

Naturally, Wednesday’s video aroused all sorts of comments from Twitter users, including rapper and actor Ice-T.

You never know what you may SEE at the Zoo! Lol https://t.co/AypdIDHL00 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 24, 2021

Well, evolution is now officially settled science... https://t.co/qNg4IfjzSg — Todd N Tyler (@tntradioempire) September 24, 2021

Here's what might be the most disturbing video you see today. Is there a Pornhub channel for Gorilla sex? https://t.co/hlBqxy0bUS #Friday — Mike Hsu (@MikeHsuAAF) September 24, 2021

Looks like the Bronx Zoo needs an #OnlyFans account https://t.co/KAbtGVK613 — bevysmith (@bevysmith) September 24, 2021

Thank you @TMZLive for this headline. Thank you @BronxZoo. And lastly but most definitely not least, thank you gorillas. (Sorry to the parents of all the kids there who will have a lot of awkward dinner convos.) pic.twitter.com/rPBxEJvqwZ — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) September 24, 2021