Woman Slips Into Bronx Zoo Lion Area, Tells King Of The Beasts She Loves Him, Tosses Cash

An unidentified woman climbed a barrier and entered the lion area at the Bronx Zoo on Thursday, yelling “King, I love you, I came back for you,” dancing with roses, and throwing cash, according to a videotape of the scene taken by a witness and obtained by NBC New York.

It was “definitely surreal,” a woman whose husband recorded the stunt told NBC.

The woman — who wore a red dress, a leopard print shawl, and what appeared to be a blond wig — took off unharmed before zoo security reached the enclosure. But officials aim to track her down and charge her with trespassing.

She was on the outer side of a protective moat surrounding the actual lion enclosure and was not in any immediate danger, officials emphasized. According to the zoo, “The incident lasted only a couple of minutes.”

This “situation involves one individual who is determined to harass our lions with no regard for her safety, or the safety of our staff and our guests, and no regard for the well-being of the lions,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It went on: “We have an NYPD substation in the park and are working closely with them to resolve this situation with this individual. The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules.”

Two years ago, zoo visitor Myah Autry also climbed into the exhibit near the same spot, appeared to taunt the lions, and also told the animals she loved them. The lions just stared at her.

Autry was charged with criminal trespass, and described the encounter to reporters gathered outside a New Jersey courthouse, where she was appearing for a shoplifting charge, “spiritual.”

One visitor told NBC this week: “They definitely need better security.”