Brooke Baldwin Announces She's Leaving CNN: 'There Is Just More I Need To Do'

Anchor Brooke Baldwin is leaving CNN after more than a decade at the cable news network.

Baldwin announced her upcoming departure during an on-air segment on Tuesday, sharing that she will be leaving the network in April. The anchor joined CNN as a freelancer in 2008 before fulfilling her “dream” of becoming a full-time correspondent, she said.

“I remember I scribbled my name on a Post-it note and stuck it outside of this temporary office, determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time CNN correspondent,” she said. “I wanted to be part of the best of the best in cable news and journalism, and as a native Atlantan, this would be my hometown team.”

Baldwin later thanked her CNN colleagues and viewers: “I am so grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover.”

The anchor also expressed her gratitude to viewers who sent her messages of support when she had COVID-19 last year. Baldwin announced that she had tested positive for the virus in April. She returned to work weeks later, describing her time with coronavirus as “relentless, scary and lonely.”

1. I want to start with some personal news❤️ 📺 I will be leaving @CNN in April. I came to this network as a freelancer in 2008. I scribbled my name on a post it and stuck it outside a temporary office determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time correspondent at CNN. pic.twitter.com/v4zeG5XMQX — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

Baldwin’s work at CNN over the years has included coverage of the 2016 presidential election; reporting from places overseas, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East; and visiting Newtown, Connecticut, where she reported on the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, her CNN bio states.

The anchor, who’s been working on a book titled “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power,” said on-air that she is not jumping into a new job right away and that she’s feeling “vulnerable.”

“There is just more I need to do, more I need to do outside of this place ― outside of the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home now for 13 years,” she said. “And yep, we are still in a pandemic, and no, I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into. And yes, yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable.”

6. This next life chapter will focus on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use. For the last two years I’ve been working on my book #Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

8. But what is it @BreneBrown says? “Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change.” And I am so excited about what is to come. So... here goes. I do hope you join me. In the meantime, I’ll be right here until mid-April. — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBaldwin) February 16, 2021

Baldwin’s colleagues, other journalists and celebrities wished the anchor well over Twitter:

Wow, @BrookeBaldwin announcing she’ll be leaving us in mid-April. You will be missed! Truly one of the hardest workers in the business 👏🏾👏🏾https://t.co/MwfYn8ESNH — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) February 16, 2021

.@BrookeBaldwin’s my colleague & friend. Sad she’s leaving @CNN. She brings passion & humanity to news stories, often focusing on unseen people. In a highly competitive industry, she opens doors & makes sure others can come in. Can’t wait to see her next adventure. I ❤️ u, amiga. https://t.co/1R1FjM9Zqs — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 16, 2021

I have watched you through all those years and I can’t express just how selfish I feel to see you leave but how selfless i applaud your leap of faith into the destined unknown of which will surely be more success and creative adventures to come • 🖤 — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 17, 2021

I love me some @BrookeBaldwin! ❤️ Such a talented anchor & always has been so supportive. She even hosted a book party for me when I released my last book. I’m going to miss her at @CNN. #BrookeBaldwin https://t.co/KLQzyVxDvF — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 16, 2021