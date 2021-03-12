CNN's Brooke Baldwin Says She 'Honestly' Doesn't Know Her Next Move Yet

Anchor Brooke Baldwin says she’s not yet sure what her next career move will be when she leaves her job at CNN.
Appearing as a guest host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, Baldwin reflected on her decision to leave CNN nearly one month after announcing her upcoming departure on-air.
“It’s been a long time, it’s been a privilege to have this job,” Baldwin said.
She then used an analogy to describe what making the decision to leave the cable news network after more than a decade felt like: “I feel like I’m about to do a backflip off the high dive ... I’m just hoping there is water in the pool. Wish me luck.”
Baldwin continued, saying that deciding to leave CNN was a “huge, huge decision.”
“I put a lot of thought into it,” she added. “But here’s what I didn’t put a lot of thought into: what I’m actually going to do next.”
Baldwin later read suggestions from viewers who were asked to submit ideas for Baldwin’s next career path. One member of the show’s virtual audience suggested that the CNN anchor open a food truck — to which Baldwin admitted that she’s not “a great cook.”
Baldwin joined CNN as a freelancer in 2008. She said on-air last month that becoming a full-time CNN correspondent was her “dream.”
“I am so grateful for your loyalty and passion for the world we cover,” she added.
The anchor received wide support from her colleagues and other journalists on Twitter after she announced her upcoming exit. CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted at the time: “We will really miss you.”
Baldwin will leave CNN in April, she said last month. Her book, “Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power,” is set to release that same month.