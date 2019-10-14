Brooke Baldwin To Trump: Why Is It Taking You So Long To Condemn That Video?

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin has appealed directly to President Donald Trump to condemn a violent video depicting a fake Trump stabbing and shooting members of the media and setting a political rival on fire, which was reportedly shown to the president’s supporters at a conference over the weekend.

“Mr. President, why is it taking you so long to condemn this video? You tweet all the time. I don’t want to hear it from your press secretary who says you strongly condemn the video. I want to hear from you,” Baldwin said Monday on “CNN Newsroom.”

She argued that while memes and satire are prevalent among the “YouTube-Twitter generation,” this video wasn’t acceptable in any context.

The video features a doctored scene from the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” in which Trump’s face is superimposed on an attacker as he goes on a killing spree inside the “Church of Fake News.”

HuffPost, CNN, CBS, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former President Barack Obama, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and many others are among the victims of the fake rampage.

“This is beyond the pale. There is no excusing it, no OKing it. How could anyone involved in an event like this think that this is OK?” Baldwin asked.

“There is no place for a video like this today in America. None,” she concluded at the end of the segment. “Mr. President, it is now 2:49 p.m. Monday afternoon. Condemn this video now.”

Mr. President, why is it taking you so long to condemn this video?

You tweet all the time.

I don't want to hear from your press secretary...

who says you strongly condemn the video...

I want to hear from YOU. pic.twitter.com/8mDpKOQVPS — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) October 14, 2019

The video was shown at a three-day conference hosted by the pro-Trump group American Priority, which was held at the president’s Miami resort, the Trump National Doral, according to The New York Times in a report published Sunday. Multiple pro-Trump headliners were featured at the event, including Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

American Priority told the Times that the video was shown as part of a meme exhibit and was “not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted Monday that the president had not yet viewed the video but “strongly condemns” it:

Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) October 14, 2019

The president tweeted more than 30 times on Monday but he has yet to address the video himself.

CNN denounced the video in a statement published on Twitter Sunday and called on the president to do the same in the “strongest possible terms.”

“Anything less equates to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone,” the statement read.