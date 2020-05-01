Brooke Baldwin Gives Lockdown-Defying Barber The Painful Truth About Coronavirus

Hang on, hang on, hang on, Juan. Let me jump in, because I think neither of us are doctors and I know there’s a lot of numbers being thrown out. I’ve had it. It was not fun. And I had it way better than a lot of the folks who are on ventilators and about half of the folks who are put on ventilators don’t make it out of the hospital. So I just, I don’t think you want to say, ‘maybe, it’s okay if I get it.’