CNN's Brooke Baldwin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Baldwin shared her diagnosis in a statement posted on Instagram, writing, “I am OKAY.”

The anchor noted that her symptoms, which she said came on “suddenly” on Thursday, included chills, aches and fever.

“I’ve been social distancing,” Baldwin added in reference to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Doing ALL the things we’re being told to do. Still — it got me.”

CNN noted in an article published Friday that Baldwin, who hosts “CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin,” had been broadcasting from the network’s offices in New York City.

Baldwin is the second CNN anchor to test positive for the novel coronavirus. Chris Cuomo announced his positive diagnosis on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Baldwin welled up during her emotional exchange with a woman who had to say goodbye via video chat to her mother, who was dying from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in her statement, Baldwin noted that she was healthy with no underlying conditions, adding, “Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones.”

“And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now,” she said.