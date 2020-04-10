CNN's Brooke Baldwin Gives Health Update After Announcing Coronavirus Diagnosis

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin shared an update on her health after she announced last week that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Baldwin posted a selfie Friday on Instagram showing her lying in bed with a slice of toast in front of her.

“I’m a gal who needs tangible progress,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I can get the sh*t knocked out of me — but then little by little, I know that I will recover. The tricky thing with #covid19 is... you think you’re improving and then your body gives you the [middle finger].”

The anchor noted that Thursday night was her worst night with symptoms, which included aches, chills and the highest fever she’s had since she developed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Tears. It wasn’t pretty,” she added.

Baldwin, who hosts “CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin,” later wrote that she felt “at peace” after a good night’s rest.

“My husband (who thus far has proven to be Superman) brought me our little routine of toast and tea — neither of which I can smell or taste — and I sat here solo just brimming with gratitude, ” she said, later adding that a “net effect” of this pandemic should be that “teachers and nurses need a serious RAISE.”

Baldwin was the second CNN anchor to announce a coronavirus infection. Chris Cuomo shared that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month.

On Tuesday, during a segment of his show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” which he now anchors from the basement of his home as he self-quarantines, Cuomo said that his symptoms, including a fever, were “depressing.”

“It’s hard to have a fever for 20 hours a day. It just wears you down emotionally,” he said.

Baldwin later expressed on Instagram her gratitude to the people who have reached out to her since she announced her diagnosis.

″Turns out — it’s been YOUR kindness to me that has been 100% the most overwhelming part of this experience,” she wrote. “And I just want to say from the bottom of my heart: thank you.”