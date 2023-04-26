Shoppinghomebeddingbrooklinen

This Internet-Beloved Bedding Brand Is Having A Rare 25% Off Sale

Refresh your linen closet and snuggle into some of the softest sheets ever for a fraction of the retail price.

Staff Writer

A linen sheet set from Brooklinen, currently 25% off.
Brooklinen
A linen sheet set from Brooklinen, currently 25% off.

In celebration of its 9th birthday, the internet-beloved linen brand Brooklinen is offering 25% off sitewide until 12 a.m. Pacific time on May 9. After perusing its selection of luxurious bath sheets, shower curtains, duvets and more, simply fill your cart and use the code BDAY at checkout to take advantage of the discount. (Note that you can bypass a pop-up that may request your email address or phone number and still get the deal.)

Let’s be honest: Your linen closet could probably use a refresh. From your pillows and mattress topper to your living room throw blankets and bathmat, your home’s textiles get a lot of use. So it’s no wonder that you’d want to ensure you’re surrounded by good-looking items. Whether your bath towels are getting a little dingy or your bedsheets are coming apart at the seams, it’s time to treat yourself and your home to some new, high-quality products.

In addition to the sale, Brooklinen customers within the contiguous U.S. will receive free ground shipping on orders over $100 (before tax), while those in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico will receive free standard shipping on orders over $250 (also before tax).

If you are thinking about upgrading to a set of linen sheets, want to gift someone in your life new towels, or need to set up a guest room, now is the perfect time to stock up on super-soft textiles for your home, at prices that will let you rest easy.

Scroll on to shop some of Brooklinen’s bestsellers at discount prices.

1
Brooklinen
An Effortlessly Elegant Linen Sheet Set
Ah, linen: It gets softer with every wash, looks even better the more it's used, and keeps you comfortable in both the winter and the summer. If you've been eyeing a set of linen sheets (or an extra set), now is your time to score big. Brooklinen's "core" sheet set — including one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases — is 25% off. The set comes in 12 colors, including happy bright tones and cooling neutrals.
$322.31+ at Brooklinen (originally $573+)
2
Brooklinen
A Super-Soft Sateen Sheet Set
Brooklinen's luxe sateen sheets are buttery-soft and smooth. This set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a duvet cover and four pillowcases to give your bed an instant upgrade. You'll love the 11 colors and patterns that the sheets come in and the ability to mix and match colors as you're building your set.
$204.19+ at Brooklinen (originally $363+)
3
Brooklinen
A Dreamy Down-Alternative Comforter That Works Year-Round
If you love the feeling of fluffy blankets but get way too hot with a down comforter, you'll love this ultrasoft, breathable down-alternative option, made with Brooklinen's 100% long-staple cotton shell. It's cozy in the winter but not too toasty in the summer, and it comes in lightweight, all-season and ultrawarm options for different kinds of sleepers.
$119.25+ at Brooklinen (originally $159+)
4
Brooklinen
A Pair Of Thick, 100% Turkish Cotton Bath Towels
Absorbent, long-lasting and made for everyday use, these classic towels will soon become your favorite. They're extremely soft but dry fast after soaking up water, so they don't get smelly. They come in sets of two, with eight colors available.
$48.75 at Brooklinen (originally $65)
5
Brooklinen
A Homey Linen Shower Curtain
Bring the luxury of linen into your bathroom with this chic linen shower curtain. It's just as breathable as a set of linen sheets, allowing the bathroom to get some air and ventilate after hot showers.
$89 at Brooklinen (originally $66.75)
