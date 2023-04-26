This Internet-Beloved Bedding Brand Is Having A Rare 25% Off Sale

Brooklinen A linen sheet set from Brooklinen, currently 25% off.

In celebration of its 9th birthday, the internet-beloved linen brand Brooklinen is offering 25% off sitewide until 12 a.m. Pacific time on May 9. After perusing its selection of luxurious bath sheets, shower curtains, duvets and more, simply fill your cart and use the code BDAY at checkout to take advantage of the discount. (Note that you can bypass a pop-up that may request your email address or phone number and still get the deal.)

Let’s be honest: Your linen closet could probably use a refresh. From your pillows and mattress topper to your living room throw blankets and bathmat, your home’s textiles get a lot of use. So it’s no wonder that you’d want to ensure you’re surrounded by good-looking items. Whether your bath towels are getting a little dingy or your bedsheets are coming apart at the seams, it’s time to treat yourself and your home to some new, high-quality products.

In addition to the sale, Brooklinen customers within the contiguous U.S. will receive free ground shipping on orders over $100 (before tax), while those in Alaska, Hawaii or Puerto Rico will receive free standard shipping on orders over $250 (also before tax).

If you are thinking about upgrading to a set of linen sheets, want to gift someone in your life new towels, or need to set up a guest room, now is the perfect time to stock up on super-soft textiles for your home, at prices that will let you rest easy.

Scroll on to shop some of Brooklinen’s bestsellers at discount prices.

