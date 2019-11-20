HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Brooklinen Brooklinen's early Black Friday 2019 deal

If you’re already losing sleep over the upcoming holidays, this early Black Friday and Cyber Monday bedding deal is for you.

Brooklinen, the direct-to-consumer bedding company known for cheeky subway ads and snooze-worthy sheets and loungewear is offering 20% off site-wide with no minimum on orders throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period of Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.

We ranked Brooklinen’s linen sheets as some of the best linen sheets around for their durability and quality. Brooklinen’s linen sheets are made in Portugal and are certified chemical-free.

Their best-selling Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle normally retails for $219 but you can get it for just $175 before the Black Friday frenzy even begins. The sale doesn’t stop at sheets either, you can score their top rated towel set and highly-reviewed robes for a fraction of the price, and find a gift for everyone on your list.

The 20%-off promotion isn’t new for Brooklinen. Earlier this year the brand offered 20% off site-wide during its fifth birthday sale, a markdown that matched the brand’s 2018 Black Friday sale. Still, for a luxury brand that only offers markdowns once or twice a year, it’s a good time to find a new robe for mom or a new cozy sheet set for your sibling.

Though Brooklinen’s bedding and accessories make great gifts for loved ones, this sale is also a great excuse to treat yourself to some better sleep during the holidays.