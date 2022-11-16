Brooklinen’s Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sale 2022

The luxury bedding brand is offering 20% off everything sitewide, including plush robes, cozy sheets and a comforter made for the colder months.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fdown-comforter%3Fvariant%3D32865296875610" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="down comforter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fdown-comforter%3Fvariant%3D32865296875610" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">down comforter</a>, <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fmulberry-silk-eyemask%3Fvariant%3D40152483233882" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="silk eye mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fmulberry-silk-eyemask%3Fvariant%3D40152483233882" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">silk eye mask</a> and <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe%3Fvariant%3D39917878083674" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plush robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=-636d1bb7e4b06d3e425891ef&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-plush-robe%3Fvariant%3D39917878083674" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">plush robe</a> from Brooklinen.
Brooklinen
A down comforter, silk eye mask and plush robe from Brooklinen.

Given the amount of time you spend sleeping, you deserve bedding that’s cozy, comforting and worthy of snuggling up in. While the old reliable sheets you’ve been loyal to since 2010 may be getting the job done, there’s nothing wrong with a little bedroom upgrade every now and then. That’s where the cult-favorite luxury bedding brand Brooklinen comes in, and you can get its opulent home essentials for much lower prices right now.

Now through November 30, you can get 20% off everything on Brooklinen’s website, excluding items in the Last Call category. If there’s a bedding set you’ve been eyeing or your bathroom is in dire need of new towel sets, now’s your chance to get luxury-quality ones at a discounted price. Or, since Christmas is just around the corner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to scratch some gifts off your list.

To help you figure out what to buy, we rounded up a few of the brand’s bestsellers, along with gift-worthy accessories your loved ones will surely appreciate, like a silk eye mask and a candle and diffuser set.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Brooklinen
A down comforter
Brooklinen's top-rated down comforter comes in a variety of weights. You can pick from the summer-friendly lightweight model, an insulating “ultra-warm” option or “all-season” fill intended to provide year-round comfort. The 4.7-star blanket features down cluster fill with a cotton sateen shell that is antimicrobial and hypoallergenic.
$151.20+ at Brooklinen (originally $189+)
2
Brooklinen
Luxe hardcore sheet bundle
This buttery soft set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, a duvet cover and four pillowcases. The high-quality sheets feature a 480 thread count. Size options include twin to California King and you can also choose from several design options including lined window pane, gray, white, and gray/white stripes.
$196.02+ at Brooklinen (originally $245.03+)
3
Broklinen
Classic bed and bath bundle
This essential set includes a classic core set of a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases plus two classic bath towels and two classic hand towels. The bundle is perfect for upgrading your current linens or as a gift for someone who just moved into a new home.
$192+ at Brooklinen (originally 240+)
4
Brooklinen
A down pillow
Lay back and relax with this down pillow that works for stomach sleepers and side sleepers. It comes in three support levels: plus, mid-plush and firm.
$87.20+ at Brooklinen (originally $109+)
5
Brooklinen
A weighted throw blanket
Get ready for the chilly months with this textured cotton weighted blanket. It's available in navy blue, pink, green and terracotta.
$135.20 at Brooklinen (originally $169)
6
Brooklinen
A super-plush robe
Available in light gray, white, pink stripes, dark gray and an array of limited edition colors, this cozy Turkish cotton robe is the perfect accessory to wear on cold mornings or to give as a gift to your dearest friends and relatives who love to be warm. It comes in sizes S-XL.
$79.20 at Brooklinen (originally $99)
7
Brooklinen
Classic core sheet set
Stay cool and comfy at night with this hotel-style sheets bundle, which comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets are made of 100% long staple cotton. They're available in mattress sizes twin to California King and in a variety of colors including gray, white, cream and several limited edition colors such as sage green, blue and tan.
$111.20+ at Brooklinen (originally $139+)
8
Brooklinen
A pure wool throw blanket
Whether used as a decorative piece in a bedroom or living room or to wrap up in when the temperatures drop, this soft wool blanket is a splurge-worthy accessory. It comes in latte brown and gray.
$191.20 at Brooklinen (originally $239)
9
Brooklinen
A set of super-plush bath towels
Upgrade the post-shower experience with this pair of two plush bath towels made of 100% Turkish cotton. The set is available in multiple colors, including gray, white, marled black, cream and limited edition colors such as red, light blue and green.
$60 at Brooklinen (originally $75)
10
Brooklinen
A pair of cozy socks
Give the gift of warm feet with these cozy socks that come in gray, marled navy, green, blue and lavender. They come in sizes small, medium and large.
$12 at Brooklinen (originally $15)
11
Brooklinen
A mulberry silk eye mask
This stocking stuffer-friendly mask is naturally cool to the touch, so the lucky receiver won't have to worry about overheating, and features a gentle elastic band and luxurious charmeuse weave. Regular color options include white, blush pink and gray, and limited edition colors include purple, mint green and light gray.
$23.20 at Brooklinen (originally $29)
12
Brooklinen
A candle and diffuser set
This two-in-one set makes a perfect gift for the aromatherapy lover in your life. It includes an 8-ounce candle and an adjustable strength diffuser.
$63.20 at Brooklinen (originally $79)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Cuddl Duds flannel sheet set

The Coziest Sheets For Fall, According To Reviewers

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

‘I Felt Seen’: Childless Women React To Jennifer Aniston’s IVF Story

Work/Life

10 Phrases You’re Using That Annoy All Your Co-workers

Relationships

28 Funny Tweets About The Highs And Lows Of Having In-Laws

Style & Beauty

TikTok Influencers Are Sitting Front Row At Fashion Shows. Watch Out, Celebrities.

Food & Drink

The Best Kind Of Potatoes For Every Type Of Mashed Potatoes

Parenting

35 Hilarious Tweets About What Kids Call Things

Relationships

10 Money Red Flags To Look Out For In A Potential Partner

Wellness

20 Funny Tweets That Sum Up The Hell Of Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets

Shopping

The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals Happening Right Now

Shopping

22 Gifts Every Tech Fanatic Will Love

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are 25% Off Right Now On Amazon

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Crown'

Weddings

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Getting Married At White House This Weekend

Shopping

These Are Great Gifts For When You Hate Coming Up With Ideas

Food & Drink

Here's Exactly How To Respond To Food-Shaming Comments During The Holidays

Shopping

10 Effortlessly Cool Oversized Blazers Inspired by Sophie Turner

Shopping

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees at Walmart

Shopping

18 Full-Size Comforter Sets To Give Your Bed A Cozy Upgrade

Shopping

11 Women's Coats From Target That Reviewers Say Are Actually Warm

Shopping

31 Toddler Products Reviewers Have Called "Must-Haves"

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Adult Board And Card Games That Make Great Gifts

Wellness

Does Cracking Your Knuckles Give You Arthritis?

Shopping

The Best Gifts For The Fitness Enthusiasts In Your Life

Shopping

Reviewers With Dry Skin Love These Intensive Moisturizers For Winter

Shopping

16 Gifts That The Older People In Your Life Will Love

Food & Drink

Hands Down, Bakers Say This Is The Best Brand Of Canned Pumpkin For Pies

Shopping

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Parenting

How To ‘Un-Spoil’ Your Kid, According To Parenting Experts

Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Shopping

The Best Carry-On Travel Bags, According To Minimal Packers

Work/Life

14 Things I Won't Do After Working As A Nail Technician

Wellness

Do You Always Need Background Noise? There's A Psychological Reason Why.

Shopping

12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

Why Respiratory Sicknesses Are Hitting Kids So Hard This Year

Home & Living

This New Detective Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Hate Chopping? This Slicing Tool Will Make Thanksgiving Prep WAY Faster

Style & Beauty

This Exfoliating Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Sensitive Skin