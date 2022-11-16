Given the amount of time you spend sleeping, you deserve bedding that’s cozy, comforting and worthy of snuggling up in. While the old reliable sheets you’ve been loyal to since 2010 may be getting the job done, there’s nothing wrong with a little bedroom upgrade every now and then. That’s where the cult-favorite luxury bedding brand Brooklinen comes in, and you can get its opulent home essentials for much lower prices right now.

Now through November 30, you can get 20% off everything on Brooklinen’s website, excluding items in the Last Call category. If there’s a bedding set you’ve been eyeing or your bathroom is in dire need of new towel sets, now’s your chance to get luxury-quality ones at a discounted price. Or, since Christmas is just around the corner, this sale is the perfect opportunity to scratch some gifts off your list.

To help you figure out what to buy, we rounded up a few of the brand’s bestsellers, along with gift-worthy accessories your loved ones will surely appreciate, like a silk eye mask and a candle and diffuser set.