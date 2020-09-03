HuffPost Finds

Brooklinen's 2020 Labor Day Sale: Everything You Need To Know

There's a rare sitewide sale happening at Brooklinen. Here's what is worth buying.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You definitely don&rsquo;t want to hit &ldquo;snooze&rdquo; on this Labor Day sale from bedding brand Brooklinen.
Now’s your chance to sit back and relax: The long Labor Day weekend is finally here.

It’s the perfect time to catch Zs, whether that means laying on linen sheets that’ll stay cool for the last days of summer or getting a new gold bed frame and ditching your old one.

Luckily, the Labor Day weekend brings lots of sales, too. Our shopping editors have already spotted the best deals on TVs under $500 and AirPod Pros that are cheaper than they were on Black Friday.

For those who are sleepy, you might wake up for this sale: Brooklinen, best-known for its luxurious cotton and linen bedding, is offering 15% off sitewide from Sept. 3 until Sept. 9. Brooklinen doesn’t do too many sales in a year, so when there is one, it’s worth checking out.

From a cotton sheet set with almost 60,000 reviews to a move-in-ready bundle that’s perfect for new grads in their first apartments, you might just turn to Brooklinen for a good night’s sleep. One of our shopping editors swears by the linen hardcore bundle that comes with a matching duvet.

You may also want to browse through the brand’s loungewear or snag candles on sale to get a bit of R&R.

No matter what, you can rest easy. We picked out the best things to get on sale at Brooklinen this Labor Day weekend and rounded them up. Sweet dreams.

Check out the 13 “worth it” buys to get during Brooklinen’s Labor Day Sale:

1
A cotton starter sheet set for hot sleepers
Brooklinen
The Classic Starter Sheet Set includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These sheets have a 270 thread count for a fancy hotel feeling. Usually, this set starts at $95 and you can get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
2
A plush robe to lounge around in post-shower
Brooklinen
Or anytime, really. It's supposed to be thick like the ones you find in a spa, and made completely from Turkish cotton. Plus, this plush robe features deep pockets. Originally $98, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
3
A light down comforter to "feel like you’re sleeping in the clouds"
Brooklinen
This comforter is ethically sourced with a cotton shell. You can choose between an "all-season" version, which is warmer, and a "lightweight" version, which is lighter. Usually, this comforter starts at $199 and now you can get it for 15% off at Brooklinen.
4
A bright shower curtain for bath time
Brooklinen
This Shower Curtain Set is waterproof, recyclable and biodegradable — made completely out of cotton. The set includes the shower curtain that comes in four patterns (we're partially to this orange print), curtain liner and 12 hooks. You'll have to get your own rubber duck, though. Originally $68, get the set now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
5
A bedding bundle with everything you could ever need
Brooklinen
The Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle includes the brand's Core Sheet Set, extra pillowcases and a duvet cover. These cooling sheets are made of cotton. You can save more with the bundle than buying everything separately. Usually, this bundle starts at $198, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
6
A scented candle set for some much-needed R&R
Brooklinen
The AM to PM set includes mini versions of all the four candles that Brooklinen currently carries. Or you could get the full-size version of your favorite. Originally $59, get the set for 15% off at Brooklinen.
7
A down pillow that's pretty supportive
Brooklinen
Lay back and relax with this down pillow that works for stomach sleepers and side sleepers. It comes in three different "support" options. Originally $69, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
8
A move-in ready bundle for a first apartment
Brooklinen
You can check sheets off your list with this Move-In Bundle, which includes the Hardcore Sheet Bundle, a comforter and two pillows. Usually, this bundle starts at $465, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
9
A silk sleeping mask for sweet dreams
Brooklinen
This mask is made of mulberry silk. It's supposed to protect your skin and hair from friction while you're sleeping. It's top-rated, too. Originally $29, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
10
A wool throw blanket for the winter
Brooklinen
This wool blanket, meant to "last a lifetime," is made in the Pendleton Mill in Oregon. It'll be perfect once the cold weather arrives. Originally $149, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
11
A duvet cover that'll be cool all night
Brooklinen
This duvet cover has a 270 thread count, as well as bigger buttons so laundry day isn't too hard on you. Originally, this cover starts at $119, get it now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
12
A bath towel bundle so everything in your bathroom matches
Brooklinen
The Ultralight Bath Towel Bundle includes two bath towels, two hand towels and a bathmat. The towels are meant to dry fast and are made of Turkish cotton. Originally $79, get the set now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
13
A new pair of sweatpants to sleep (or work from home) in
Brooklinen
ICYMI: Brooklinen has loungewear now. And if your old sweatpants are all "sweated" out, you might just go for this these joggers that have pockets and are made of French terry. Originally $75, get them now for 15% off at Brooklinen.
