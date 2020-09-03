HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Brooklinen You definitely don’t want to hit “snooze” on this Labor Day sale from bedding brand Brooklinen.

Now’s your chance to sit back and relax: The long Labor Day weekend is finally here.

It’s the perfect time to catch Zs, whether that means laying on linen sheets that’ll stay cool for the last days of summer or getting a new gold bed frame and ditching your old one.

Luckily, the Labor Day weekend brings lots of sales, too. Our shopping editors have already spotted the best deals on TVs under $500 and AirPod Pros that are cheaper than they were on Black Friday.

For those who are sleepy, you might wake up for this sale: Brooklinen, best-known for its luxurious cotton and linen bedding, is offering 15% off sitewide from Sept. 3 until Sept. 9. Brooklinen doesn’t do too many sales in a year, so when there is one, it’s worth checking out.

From a cotton sheet set with almost 60,000 reviews to a move-in-ready bundle that’s perfect for new grads in their first apartments, you might just turn to Brooklinen for a good night’s sleep. One of our shopping editors swears by the linen hardcore bundle that comes with a matching duvet.

You may also want to browse through the brand’s loungewear or snag candles on sale to get a bit of R&R.

No matter what, you can rest easy. We picked out the best things to get on sale at Brooklinen this Labor Day weekend and rounded them up. Sweet dreams.