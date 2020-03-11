HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you’re losing sleep over whether you should get a weighted blanket or not, the bedding experts at Brooklinen just took the weight of the decision off your shoulders with the debut of the brand’s first-ever weighted comforter.

The all-new Brooklinen Weighted Comforter is available in sizes twin to California king, weighing between at 15 and 40 pounds. (The heavier comforters split the weight in half on each side.) Prices range from $249 to $419, and depend on your choice of size and weight.

If you’re still unsure what the heck weighted blankets do, let us explain.

Weighted blankets typically have 10 to 25 pounds of pellets or beads sewn into the lining to evenly distribute weighted pressure across your body. This creates a deep pressure stimulation, mimicking the soothing feeling of hugging, holding and massages, which is why they’re thought to be relaxing and calming.

Some research suggests sleeping with a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight can help you get a better night’s sleep by reducing stress and anxiety. One of our writers once said that a weighted blanket had changed her life and that she’d never go back to sleeping without one.

Brooklinen’s new weighted comforter is quilted with 400-thread count sateen cotton and a plush cotton filling. It’s lined with weighted glass microbeads so every corner of the comforter can evenly distribute pressure.

Like most weighted blankets, this Brooklinen weighted comforter is dry clean only. But unlike most weighted blankets on the market, Brooklinen’s weighted comforter was designed with corner loops so you can easily pair with your favorite duvet cover and wash it as often as you’d like. That’ll cut down on your dry cleaning bill.

“It was important for us to use the same high-quality, breathable materials we use in our existing comforters and just add weight,” said Brooklinen Product Expert Katie Elks. “We also love the added element that, because it is used within a duvet cover, it can be easily cleaned — whereas traditional weighted blankets cannot be.”

For couples who prefer different sleeping temperatures and climates, Elk has a suggestion for that, too.

“If only one in the bed wants the weighted comforter, they can opt for a twin size for use on part of a queen or king bed,” Elks told HuffPost Finds.