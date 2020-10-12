The Prime Day, Brooklinen is offering a rare deal for 15% off sitewide with no minimum purchase. The sale excludes “Spaces” items but there are still a ton of sheet sets, towels and even fluffy robes to snag at a discount.

This sale is on par with what Brooklinen offered on Labor Day a little over a month ago, where the brand also had a sitewide sale for 15% off.

From a cotton sheet set with almost 60,000 reviews to “Super Plush” robe that would make a perfect gift for mom this Christmas, you might just turn to Brooklinen for cozy gifting this year. One of our shopping editors swears by the linen hardcore bundle that comes with a matching duvet.

With Prime Day and Black Friday only five weeks apart this year, you might be considering waiting to shop for a new set of sheets or towels until Black Friday. Though we predict you might see a slightly better deal from Brooklinen on Black Friday (the brand historically offers 20% off sitewide), you might not want to wait if you have your eye on something that could be in limited supply.

As our shopping experts have pointed out, there will be more people online shopping this holiday season than ever before — and holiday shipping deadlines will be earlier than ever, too. It might be worth buying what you want ahead of time — when you know it’ll arrive early — rather than waiting for a small extra percentage off —and risking your item not arriving at all.

Either way, this Brooklinen sale for 15% off is nothing to snooze on, especially for a brand that rarely has sitewide sales but for a few times a year.

To help, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items from Brooklinen so you can get an early start on holiday gifting (or on treating yourself). Take a look: