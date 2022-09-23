Shopping
Get 25% Off Linen Bedding During Brooklinen's Surprise Sale

Now's the time to stock up on these gorgeous linen sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers.

Brooklinen's <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=brooklinensale-lourdesuribe-092322-632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Flinen-sheets" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="washed linen sheets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=brooklinensale-lourdesuribe-092322-632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fcollections%2Flinen-sheets" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">washed linen sheets</a>
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's washed linen sheets

Few things can change the entire look and feel of a bedroom quite like new bedding. It can create a cozy, inviting atmosphere, infuse color into the space and add a bit of texture to create visual interest. That said, investing in bedding is rarely cheap, especially when you’re interested in luxurious fabrics like linen. That makes it especially thrilling when high-end home brands bless us with a sale event, like Brooklinen’s aptly named linen sale.

This is Brooklinen’s first-ever sale dedicated solely to the brand’s linen bedding collection, making now the perfect time to stock up on their absolutely gorgeous flaxen sheets. For one weekend only, they’ll be offering 25% off all washed linen sheets. Snag these savings for yourself starting today through Tuesday, September 27.

Get 25% off at Brooklinen

Along with their classic colorways in neutral hues and stripes, Brooklinen has gorgeous limited edition hues in grounding earth tones that are evocative of fall, including terracotta, khaki and more. You can purchase sheets, duvets and pillowcases individually, or you can choose from one of their bestselling sets: The Starter set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases; the Core set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases; and the Hardcore bundle includes one Core sheet set, a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

Brooklinen's <a href="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=brooklinensale-lourdesuribe-092322-632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-hardcore-sheet-bundle%3Fcolor1%3Dwhite" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hardcore bundle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://brooklinen.pxf.io/c/2706071/971323/12856?subId1=brooklinensale-lourdesuribe-092322-632a0a85e4b0913a3dd59fbd&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklinen.com%2Fproducts%2Flinen-hardcore-sheet-bundle%3Fcolor1%3Dwhite" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">Hardcore bundle</a>
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's Hardcore bundle
1
Brooklinen
Brooklinen washed linen Starter Set (25% off)
For those who want to give linen sheets a try before taking the full plunge, or who want to supplement their current rotation at a discount, the linen Starter Set is ideal. It includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases and comes in Brooklinen's beautiful colorways of neutrals, patterns and seasonal hues.
$136+ at Brooklinen (originally $160+)
2
Brooklinen
Brooklinen washed linen Core Set (25% off)
Get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases as part of Brooklinen's essential Core set.
$194.25+ at Brooklinen (originally $259+)
3
Brooklinen
Brooklinen washed linen Hardcore Bundle (25% off)
The Brooklinen Hardcore Bundle includes one Core Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.
$322.+ at Brooklinen (originally $573)

Get them in one of five classic colors and patterns or lean into your fanciful side and pick them up in one of the eight limited-edition hues. All of the linen bedding is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

And if you have thoughts about linen being a summer fabric, think again. These shockingly soft sheets are versatile enough to enjoy year-round. They are cozy and warm but breathable enough to keep air circulating and can help to prevent the dreaded night sweats.

Brooklinen’s linen sheets are as good as they come. Soft, light and cloud-like, this bedding is first-rate. After years of trying out various popular brands, Brooklinen remains at the very top of my rotation. They are absolutely worth the financial investment, and now you can pick up one of their delightful linen sheets for yourself while they’re still on sale.

Promising reviews:

“Our new sheets are exactly what I’d hoped they’d be. The most remarkable thing about them is that they’re substantial - they have some heft to them. They’re by far the best quality sheets we’ve ever owned - totally worth paying more for than cheaper sheets we’ve had before. That being said, I was delighted to see them on sale... I’m highly satisfied with them - a nice investment in the quality of our sleep and the beauty of our bedding.” — Gina B.

“Love the linen! Sleeping in my new sheets is a real treat. They’re light and airy for movement yet feel substantial. Thank you again Brooklinen!” — Nadine I.

“Love it. The sheets are cool and refreshing even in the summer. Combined with the pillows, I am able to pass out every night. Highly recommend!” — Erin L.

