Few things can change the entire look and feel of a bedroom quite like new bedding. It can create a cozy, inviting atmosphere, infuse color into the space and add a bit of texture to create visual interest. That said, investing in bedding is rarely cheap, especially when you’re interested in luxurious fabrics like linen. That makes it especially thrilling when high-end home brands bless us with a sale event, like Brooklinen’s aptly named linen sale.



This is Brooklinen’s first-ever sale dedicated solely to the brand’s linen bedding collection, making now the perfect time to stock up on their absolutely gorgeous flaxen sheets. For one weekend only, they’ll be offering 25% off all washed linen sheets. Snag these savings for yourself starting today through Tuesday, September 27.

Along with their classic colorways in neutral hues and stripes, Brooklinen has gorgeous limited edition hues in grounding earth tones that are evocative of fall, including terracotta, khaki and more. You can purchase sheets, duvets and pillowcases individually, or you can choose from one of their bestselling sets: The Starter set comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases; the Core set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases; and the Hardcore bundle includes one Core sheet set, a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.



1 Brooklinen Brooklinen washed linen Starter Set (25% off) For those who want to give linen sheets a try before taking the full plunge, or who want to supplement their current rotation at a discount, the linen Starter Set is ideal. It includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases and comes in Brooklinen's beautiful colorways of neutrals, patterns and seasonal hues. $136+ at Brooklinen (originally $160+) 2 Brooklinen Brooklinen washed linen Core Set (25% off) Get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases as part of Brooklinen's essential Core set.

$194.25+ at Brooklinen (originally $259+) 3 Brooklinen Brooklinen washed linen Hardcore Bundle (25% off) The Brooklinen Hardcore Bundle includes one Core Set (one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

$322.+ at Brooklinen (originally $573)

Get them in one of five classic colors and patterns or lean into your fanciful side and pick them up in one of the eight limited-edition hues. All of the linen bedding is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

And if you have thoughts about linen being a summer fabric, think again. These shockingly soft sheets are versatile enough to enjoy year-round. They are cozy and warm but breathable enough to keep air circulating and can help to prevent the dreaded night sweats.

Brooklinen’s linen sheets are as good as they come. Soft, light and cloud-like, this bedding is first-rate. After years of trying out various popular brands, Brooklinen remains at the very top of my rotation. They are absolutely worth the financial investment, and now you can pick up one of their delightful linen sheets for yourself while they’re still on sale.

