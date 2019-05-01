Brooklinen

They say you get what you pay for, but when it comes to luxury bedding, it’s more about what you don’t pay for.

That’s our fancy way of saying Brooklinen is having a rare site-wide sale now through next Tuesday. The Brooklyn-based luxury bedding and bath startup that made shopping for sheets cool again is offering customers the same deal it gave on Black Friday — 20% off site-wide — to celebrate its fifth birthday.

We ranked Brooklinen’s linen sheets as some of the best linen sheets around for their durability and quality. Brooklinen’s linen sheets are made in Portugal and are certified chemical-free. A core set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow cases, which you can get on sale right now for $200 (the set is normally $250).

Brooklinen

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, the Linen Hardcore Bundle includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a linen duvet cover and four pillowcases. It’s basically the starter bedding set of your dreams. You can snag that bundle, which normally starts at $423, on sale for $338. If you’re not into linen, there’s also a great classic percale sheet set for only $103 (normally $130).

If you want to browse the sale, we've rounded up some of the best deals below.

