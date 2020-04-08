HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
High-waist leggings, slip-on sneakers and dressy PJs might be your new 9-to-5, but your work-from-home rotation might be looking pretty bland nearly a month into social distancing.
Fortunately, Brooklinen, long known for its direct-to-consumer linen sheets, bedding basics and bathroom robes and towels, just unveiled its newest loungewear collection, and it includes the brand’s first-ever jumpsuit that would be perfect for work and at-home play.
The five-piece collection includes both men’s loungewear and women’s styles inspired by “vintage athletic wear” and includes basics like “The Clinton Dress,” “The Atlantic Robe” and “The Dekalb Sweatshirt” for men.
Both men’s and women’s styles are available in sizes XS to XXL.
Brooklinen’s first-ever jumpsuit, “The Adelphi Jumpsuit,” is what we might call a more affordable (and more casual) dupe to Lunya’s pricey PJs and loungewear. For $68, it’s made with breathable cotton and modal that’s designed not to pill, sag or stretch.
This is Brooklinen’s fourth loungewear collection since July 2019, when the brand first launched with pieces like “The Bergen Jogger,” “The Morningside Dress” and “The Bleeker Short.”
On April 8, Brooklinen is promoting 10%-off everything sitewide with free shipping — including this new loungewear collection.