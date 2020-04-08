HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Brooklinen Brooklinen's latest loungewear launch is excellently timed.

High-waist leggings, slip-on sneakers and dressy PJs might be your new 9-to-5, but your work-from-home rotation might be looking pretty bland nearly a month into social distancing.

Both men’s and women’s styles are available in sizes XS to XXL.

Brooklinen Brooklinen just unveiled it's first-ever loungewear jumpsuit.

Brooklinen’s first-ever jumpsuit, “The Adelphi Jumpsuit,” is what we might call a more affordable (and more casual) dupe to Lunya’s pricey PJs and loungewear. For $68, it’s made with breathable cotton and modal that’s designed not to pill, sag or stretch.

This is Brooklinen’s fourth loungewear collection since July 2019, when the brand first launched with pieces like “The Bergen Jogger,” “The Morningside Dress” and “The Bleeker Short.”