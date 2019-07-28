No arrests have yet been made and no suspect has been identified in a shooting at an outdoor Brooklyn community event on Saturday night the killed one person and injured 11 others injured, The Associated Press reported Sunday, citing New York City police.

A 38-year-old man shot in the head was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, AP reported. His name has not yet been released, nor has the condition of the injured.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet that a “terrible shooting” had violently disrupted a “peaceful neighborhood event” in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville. The New York Post said the shooting had occurred at an annual block party called the “Old Timers Day” event.

“Our hearts go out to the victims,” de Blasio wrote. “We will do everything in our power to keep this community safe and get guns off our streets.”

According to the Post, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. as thousands of partygoers were leaving the event.

“There were a lot of people just chilling and having a good time” when gunshots rang out, Kaseem Collins, a 19-year-old eyewitness, told The New York Daily News.

“It was chaos,” Gary Miller, a food vendor at the event, told the paper. “People were breaking down, having outbursts.”

Miller said he saw one “traumatized” woman clinging to a police officer. “Please don’t leave me,” Miller overheard her saying.

#Breaking 1 dead after at least 12 people are shot in #Brownsville #Brooklyn Saturday night according to police sources. #NYPD still on the scene investigating why someone opened fire at a block party. @ny1 pic.twitter.com/kaxovZWr7H — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) July 28, 2019