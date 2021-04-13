Minnesota Police Chief Resigns After Daunte Wright's Killing

The Minnesota police chief who oversaw an officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop on Sunday has resigned.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon stepped down on Tuesday, the city’s mayor announced.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during the traffic stop, also resigned.

Gannon said at a news conference on Monday that he believed Potter meant to fire a Taser stun gun at Wright, but shot him with her firearm instead.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images Now-former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, seen at a press conference on Monday, said that he believes the officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright meant to fire a Taser at him.

Wright was pulled over for what authorities said was a traffic violation. During a struggle captured on police bodycam video, Potter, a 26-year veteran, draws a weapon and yells “Taser, Taser, Taser.” She fires one round, then cries, “Holy shit, I just shot him.”

“It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said at the news conference. “This appears to me, from what I viewed and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

Tony Gruenig, a senior police commander, was named as Gannon’s replacement.

Gruenig said at Tuesday’s news conference that he had no immediate plans for reforms.

“I’ll work on a plan,” he said. “I can talk to the community members and see where they would like to, the direction they would like to go, but I was appointed the chief an hour ago. I don’t have a comprehensive strategy to look internally to look externally."

The resignations follow the city council’s vote on Monday to fire City Manager Curt Boganey, who was in charge of police personnel. Mayor Mike Elliott’s office took over those duties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.