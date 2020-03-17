4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For COVID-19, Team Says

Four basketball players with the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Three of those players are asymptomatic, while one player is exhibiting symptoms, the team said. The Nets did not name the four players who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in its announcement.

“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the statement sent to HuffPost read. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

The team further noted that all players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

“As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and surrounding community, and we wish all those who are battling this virus a speedy recovery,” the statement added.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

The Nets players join other NBA players who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as testing kits across the U.S. have otherwise been in short supply.

Last week, the NBA announced it was suspending the 2019-2020 season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in its statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.