NEW YORK (AP) — Four people were killed and three others injured in an early Saturday morning shooting in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club according to an online map of the street.

The shooting took place in a part of Brooklyn that has struggled with gang violence. The building where the shooting happened is two blocks from a police station.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

The block where the shots rang out has empty storefronts and boarded-up buildings as well as renovated townhouses.