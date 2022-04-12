Multiple People Shot At New York City Subway Station, At Least 13 Injured

Law enforcement gather at the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. WABC via Associated Press

Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect after multiple people were shot at a New York City subway station during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Several photographs posted to social media showed a bloody scene, with people lying on the floor and tending to wounds at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The New York City Fire Department said at least 13 people had been injured. It was not immediately clear how many people had been shot.

The fire department initially said “several undetonated devices” had been found at the scene, but the New York City Police Department clarified later Tuesday morning that there were “NO active explosive devices” at the scene.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

The fire department said it is also investigating smoke reported along the D, N and R train lines.

A suspect was seen wearing construction attire, The Associated Press reported, citing a law enforcement source briefed on preliminary information.

