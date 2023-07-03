“I have really bad plantar fasciitis in my right foot. I recently had surgery for it 4 months ago. It has taken me a while to recover. I have been referred to Brooks shoes by two different foot doctors. These shoes are very supportive and fit me well. I am able to put in my green Superfeet orthotics inside these shoes. I highly recommend these shoes for every day comfort and support!” — Angela Baker

“Oh my God, I love these shoes it’s like they make my feet walk right? I am a walker about 4 miles a day. I’m 70 years old and I love to walk. My toes have been getting painful on me on my right foot and now I can walk my 4 miles without any pain. Thank you so much Brooks.” — paula morgan

“About a year ago I bought my first Brooks athletic shoes. I don’t run, but I have some foot issues and wanted a good pair of shoes I could wear every day. Podiatrist recommended Brooks, among other choices. My Ghost 14 shoes have been worn almost every day all day for almost a year and still look and feel great. So I bought a new pair. Only possible issue is that the color is not quite what I expected - more blue than violet/lavender. But it’s a beautiful pair of shoes so I’m keeping them. I know photos on computers aren’t always entirely accurate. So I warn you - if you are a purple addict, try the real purple Ghost 14s. But the ones I purchased go better with summer wear, and look better with my many blue things than a tint that was heavier on the purple tone. The shoes are great, hold my custom inserts, and provide lots of cushioning. Love them.” — Ruth

“I have been wearing Brooks Ghost series exclusively for the past 6 years. They are supportive and cradle my feet after a long day of work. These shoes can withstand hours upon hours of walking/running. Other shoes have pinched my feet, but these provide the perfect fit. I really like how they are also stylish. Can be worn in athletic or casual events.” — Sandra Adams