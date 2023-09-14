These Comfy Sneakers Are Beloved By Older Women — And They're 35% Off Right Now

HuffPost may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As much as I love a chic flat or boot, sometimes you need a good, sturdy pair of supportive sneakers for those on-the-go days that require comfort above all else. So when I see a great pair of sneakers that are as cute as they are comfy, you better believe they go straight into my cart. One such pair is the ever-popular Brooks Ghost 14 GTX sneakers, and I’ve never been more tempted than I am now, because they’re currently 35% off at Zappos.
These cushy, form-fitting sneakers hug your feet and have a soft, supportive feel. They feature a removable foam insole, have a stylish design aesthetic, are ultra flexible to allow for full natural foot movement and have a soft-blow rubber outer sole that provides both cushioning and grip, so you don’t have to worry about slipping and sliding all over the place. And above all, this pair is waterproof and made with GoreTex.
It’s no surprise they’re beloved by older women, as HuffPost managing shopping editor Emily Ruane noted when she first covered the non-waterproof version of these incredibly popular shoes.
“It turns out my mom and my daughters’ nanny — both active older women in their 60s — rely on the exact same pair of Ghost 14 running shoes to stay light on their feet while they garden, run after kids (and grandkids) and do a whole lot of walking,” Ruane mentioned.
Both of the women in her life noted that these shoes are exceptionally roomy in the foot area, which makes them ideal for people with bunions, hammertoes and other common foot and toe conditions. But even if you don’t need extra care for foot issues, you’re going to love the exceptional comfort level of these sneakers.
Best of all, the Gore-Tex fabric means that they’re waterproof and breathable, so you can wear them out and about without worrying about wet feet on rainy days. However, as a result of the specialized material, reviewers recommend sizing up.
Take a peek at a few glowing reviews and then pick up a pair of these extra-comfy running shoes to save while you still can.
Promising reviews:
“I walk three miles everyday, rain or shine. These shoes a perfect. Water resistant and comfortable. Nice wide toe box. sturdy and well made. Very happy.” — Barbara
“I run in the woods in New England about 300 Days a year. These are great. They have kept my feet dry in rain, snow, and mud and they keep them warmer than the non GTX Ghost. I wear a womens 11 in street shoes. Usually get a 12 in running shoes. I think I could have gotten an 11.5 in these.” — Heather
″I literally live in these shoes! They are supportive while exercising and and incredibly comfortable throughout the day.” — Kat
“I ordered these in my normal 8.5 - same size I wear in the non-Gortex Ghost and a sz. 9. The size 9 fit better - the 8.5 felt tight. they are stiffer than the regular Ghosts but that comes with the waterproof material. I buy a pair of these every year - perfect for PNW rainy weather and beach walks.” — Anonymous
“The Ghost 14 fits me perfectly. I’ve bought this style several times and I’m never disappointed! I buy the Goretex version too keep my feet dry and they hold up very well.” — Anonymous
“I bought these to go to vacation where there is a chance of rain and they held up wonderfully in the light snow and heavy rain. The gortex kept my feet dry. I ordered a half size up since I’m a wide width and these don’t come in wide, so they fit perfect!” — Anonymous