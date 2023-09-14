These Comfy Sneakers Are Beloved By Older Women — And They're 35% Off Right Now

“I walk three miles everyday, rain or shine. These shoes a perfect. Water resistant and comfortable. Nice wide toe box. sturdy and well made. Very happy.” — Barbara

“I run in the woods in New England about 300 Days a year. These are great. They have kept my feet dry in rain, snow, and mud and they keep them warmer than the non GTX Ghost. I wear a womens 11 in street shoes. Usually get a 12 in running shoes. I think I could have gotten an 11.5 in these.” — Heather

″I literally live in these shoes! They are supportive while exercising and and incredibly comfortable throughout the day.” — Kat

“I ordered these in my normal 8.5 - same size I wear in the non-Gortex Ghost and a sz. 9. The size 9 fit better - the 8.5 felt tight. they are stiffer than the regular Ghosts but that comes with the waterproof material. I buy a pair of these every year - perfect for PNW rainy weather and beach walks.” — Anonymous

“The Ghost 14 fits me perfectly. I’ve bought this style several times and I’m never disappointed! I buy the Goretex version too keep my feet dry and they hold up very well.” — Anonymous

“I bought these to go to vacation where there is a chance of rain and they held up wonderfully in the light snow and heavy rain. The gortex kept my feet dry. I ordered a half size up since I’m a wide width and these don’t come in wide, so they fit perfect!” — Anonymous