Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians Retires, Gets A Heck Of A Goodbye From Tom Brady

Bruce Arians retired as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday in a shocking move that generated a fond farewell from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Arians, a 69-year-old two-time cancer survivor, announced that he would step down to take a front-office gig with the team and that health was not a factor in his decision. Arians finished with a 31-18 record in his three seasons with Tampa Bay, highlighted by the Bucs’ 2021 Super Bowl title with Brady as quarterback.

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is the former head coach of the Jets, will take over for Arians.

Brady, who was previously informed of Arians’ intentions along with teammates, posted a photo on Instagram of the two out on the field, writing, “It was a privilege to play for you.”

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style,” Brady wrote. “I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true 💯. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

Brady himself appeared to be retiring earlier this year before calling off his departure from the sport, in which he has won seven Super Bowl titles.