Trump Impeachment Attorney's 'Word Salad' Defense Gets The Twitter Treatment

Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense did not get off to a good start.

Bruce Castor, the attorney who delivered the opening argument for the defense, baffled viewers across the political spectrum with an incoherent, rambling speech that was criticized across the board.

Castor spent the beginning of his address buttering up senators as “extraordinary people” and praising the Democratic impeachment managers for their “outstanding presentation,” noting that no member of Trump’s defense would voice anything but condemnation for the Jan. 6 riots his client is accused of inciting.

The attorney went on to discuss the history of ancient Greece and Rome, the importance of free speech and a number of other topics, spending relatively little time addressing constitutional arguments or Trump’s behavior. He concluded by arguing that Trump should not be convicted and barred from holding future office because the American people already made a choice to remove him by voting him out.

Here's Bruce Castor admitting that Trump lost fair and square pic.twitter.com/cNLUqkqDyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Castor’s client, whose monthslong refusal to accept his election loss led to the insurrection, ostensibly does not agree with that remark. Trump was reportedly very displeased with the performance.

Bruce Castor's concluding statement: "He was removed by the voters."



Ruh-roh. That's not what Trump says. #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/2KLjyyBg6c — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 9, 2021

Trump’s allies, too, were aghast. Attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s defense team in his first impeachment trial, said, “There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), one of 44 Republicans who voted to toss the impeachment trial out, told a reporter that Castor “just rambled on and on.” Numerous right-wing personalities also criticized his performance.

And on Twitter, the movie “My Cousin Vinny” ― a comedy about an inexperienced lawyer’s attempt to defend his cousins in a murder trial ― was trending following the address.

This is real “the public defender from My Cousin Vinny” energy right here pic.twitter.com/1HqgHbPQpV — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 9, 2021

Comedian Blaire Erskine promptly released a parody video.

BREAKING: Bruce Castor's office releases official statement pic.twitter.com/jPRXDSY95S — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) February 9, 2021

See some of the other commentary below.

Just in: Bruce Castor is being paid by the word. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 9, 2021

I'm honestly impressed none of the senators have started laughing at this word salad. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

Me, trying to understand what Bruce Castor is talking about #ImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/UGjVd9YBUq — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 9, 2021

Castor and Schoen must be the most incompetent legal representation of any modern President, incumbent or otherwise. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 9, 2021

Bruce Castor conducted a brilliant experiment to determine how many Republican senators would turn against Donald Trump based on an almost completely empty defense presentation. The answer is one. — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 9, 2021

I'm proud of Bruce Castor for making the closing argument that Trump lost the election.



Because we call all agree with that fact.#ImpeachmentTrial — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 9, 2021

Everyone after Bruce Castor's speech 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aM3aLXVYIx — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) February 9, 2021

In case you dozed-off — here is a summary of Bruce Castor’s opening argument... pic.twitter.com/jY5PLC8dz2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 9, 2021

Oh no, Bruce Castor has inadvertently activated the Senate’s cat filter pic.twitter.com/vq8F2vEgbB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 9, 2021

Live your life like cat lawyer and not Bruce castor. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 9, 2021

Checking in on Bruce Castor: pic.twitter.com/Qk92hoPV5F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 9, 2021