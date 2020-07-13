Steve Harvey and an NFL player produced some surprising television once again on Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

In a Fast Money round, the game show host asked ex-Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith, representing a team of Hall of Famers: “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?”

Smith said “hammer,” but that answer had already been given. So then he blurted out “a penis.”

Harvey nonchalantly moved on to the next question, but suddenly went off-script.

“What the fuck did he say?” the host replied, with the F-word bleeped out. The other Hall of Famers, including former receivers Cris Carter and Michael Irvin, and their rising star opponents laughed while Smith doubled over.

Harvey apologized for the slip. “That just came out,” he said. “I don’t even know where that came from.”

As for Smith, Harvey said: “Your ass is going on YouTube, though. ... You’re gonna be the greatest clip ever played.”

Harvey had another memorable moment with an NFL great recently when tight end Rob Gronkowski smashed a Lego-pieced likeness of the comedian’s head on a New Year’s Eve show.

“What is wrong with you?” Harvey asked the then-retired star. Harvey later said his outrage was an act.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!