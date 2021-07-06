Glory days could be ahead for Jessica Springsteen!

The daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has finally been selected to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo next month.

The 29-year-old will ride her horse, Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, as part of the U.S. Olympic equestrian jumping team, the U.S. Equestrian Federation announced Monday.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember,” Springsteen wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Davide Mombelli - Corbis via Getty Images Jessica Springsteen and her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality,” she said, adding she was “honored to be a part of this team” and there was “no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with.”

Springsteen, ranked 27th in the world, was an alternate rider for the 2012 Olympics in London and missed out altogether on Rio 2016.

Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward join her on the U.S. jumping team. The games open July 23. The jumping events run Aug. 2 to 7.

Coincidentally, “The Boss” will not be performing his “Springsteen on Broadway” show in New York from July 18 through Aug. 16.