Bruce Springsteen: Trump 'Doesn't Have A Grasp' On What It Means To 'Be An American'

Rock-and-roll legend Bruce Springsteen slammed President Donald Trump for “not having a grasp” of what it means to be an American.

Springsteen ripped Trump in a CBS interview scheduled to air Friday.

At a campaign rally in Minneapolis earlier this month, Trump bashed the musician, saying he didn’t need the support of “little Bruce Springsteen” and other celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Trump appeared to intend to name other celebrities in his tirade, but seemed to stumble, fading off into “and ... all of these ...” (Check out the clip above.)

CBS “This Morning” co-host Gayle King asked Springsteen: “So he’s going back to 2016. And this is now 2019. Are you surprised that he’s trash talking you after all this time?”

Springsteen shook his head incredulously and laughed, responding: “Not really. Anything’s possible.”

“It’s just frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time,” Springsteen added. “The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Springsteen has previously said Trump is “deeply damaged at his core.”

“Western Stars,” a film documenting an intimate Springsteen performance, opens this weekend.