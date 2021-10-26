Bruce Springsteen Asks Question About GOP That Demands An Answer

Bruce Springsteen on Monday called out extreme Republicans on “The Late Show.” (Watch the video below.)

Host Stephen Colbert asked the rock icon to elaborate on the introduction in his new book, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” in which he wrote: “These are treacherous times with much at stake, with everything at stake.”

To which Springsteen said: “Do you want Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis and our ex-fearless leader deciding the fate of the American experiment?”

Boos broke out in the audience, prompting Colbert to remark that maintaining hope was still a moral imperative despite the danger.

“You have to be a fighting optimist,” Springsteen responded. “There was an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. It failed.”

Springsteen, who collaborated on the book with former President Barack Obama, told the host he had no choice but to stay positive.

