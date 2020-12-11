Bruce Springsteen Can't Remember Performing With Jimmy Fallon

Bruce Springsteen has played lots of gigs with lots of people, so it’s no surprise that he couldn’t recall performing with Jimmy Fallon in 2006.

But the rock legend’s blank look Thursday when “The Tonight Show” host said “I’m sure of course you remember this” is worth the trip down memory lane alone.

A flustered Fallon filled in the details for his guest, saying how Springsteen asked him to play spoons when both appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in the same NBC 6A studio where they were chatting. Fallon recalled how he rushed down to the commissary to get the spoons and prepare for his big moment.

The host showed the clip of him wiping his brow and hair as he played the utensils for a few seconds next to The Boss before Springsteen emphatically waved him off the stage.

“I can see it all coming back to ya,” Fallon told his guest on Thursday.

Replied Springsteen: “Well, I like that you broke a sweat in about five seconds.”

Watch the interview above.