What's Hot

Could The Shenanigans On ‘Jury Duty’ Happen In Real Life? Legal Experts Weigh In

Desi Lydic Had Perfect Comeback For A Trumper Who Once Got Physical With Her

7th Grade Student Prevents Accident After Bus Driver Passes Out

As Pandemic Policies Get Wound Back, Millions Are In Danger Of Losing Medicaid Coverage

Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon Are Reportedly Texting Each Other Now

Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Rumors She’s Fighting With Kim In New Trailer

King Charles And Camilla Release New Photos With Four Hidden Regal Symbols

Person Of Interest Is In Custody In Killing Of Detroit Neurosurgeon Found Shot In Attic

Samuel Alito Says He Has 'Pretty Good Idea' Who Leaked Abortion Ruling Draft

N. Carolina Justices Hand GOP Big Wins With Election Rulings

Army Grounds Non-Critical Aviators After Fatal Crashes

Guardsman In Leak Case Wanted To Kill A 'Ton Of People': US

EntertainmentMichelle Obamabruce springsteenbarcelona

Michelle Obama Joins Bruce Springsteen Onstage During Barcelona Concert

The former first lady joined The Boss as a backup singer while he performed "Glory Days."
Ben Blanchet

Former first lady Michelle Obama backed Bruce Springsteen on vocals as she joined The Boss’s band Friday at a concert in Barcelona.

Michelle Obama played tambourine alongside “Indiana Jones” star Kate Capshaw and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa as he sang “Glory Days” during the show at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

The trio smiled as they played tamborines with the band while Springsteen, at one point in the song, walked over to Obama and played guitar and sang with her.

You can watch clips of the performance below.

The “Glory Days” performance comes one day after the husbands of the former first lady, Capshaw and Scialfa ― former President Barack Obama, Steven Spielberg and Springsteen, respectively ― grabbed dinner in Barcelona.

Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen posed for a photo with restaurant staff after they ate at the Amar restaurant in the Palace Hotel, according to Reuters.

It isn’t the first time that Michelle Obama has sung alongside a music icon.

In 2016, she performed her star-studded benefit song “This Is for My Girls” with Missy Elliott during one of James Corden’s “Carpool Karoake” segments.

You can watch a clip of their on-the-road performance below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community