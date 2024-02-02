Bruce Springsteen Mourns Death Of Mom Adele With A Dancing Farewell

Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday that his mother, Adele Springsteen, had died ― and he shared a sweet goodbye that honored one of her passions. (Watch the video below.)
The rock icon posted an undated clip of them dancing to the Glenn Miller big-band classic “In the Mood.” “My mother loves to dance,” Springsteen said during his Broadway show a few years back, per Billboard.
Written lyrics from Springsteen’s 1998 song “The Wish” accompanied the charming clip:
“I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n’ roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.”
Adele Springsteen, who was 98, is also survived by two daughters, Pamela and Virginia.
Her husband, Douglas Springsteen, died in 1998.
Adele Springsteen had Alzheimer’s for more than a decade, The New York Times reported.
“She’s 95 and she’s 10 years into Alzheimer’s and that’s taken a lot away from us,” Bruce Springsteen said during his 2021 Broadway concert run, according to the Times. “But the need to dance hasn’t left her.”