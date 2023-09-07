Bruce Springsteen Postpones Shows To Treat Peptic Ulcer Disease

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bruce Springsteen announced Thursday that he’s postponing the remainder of his September shows with the E Street Band because he’s undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The postponements, beginning with Friday’s show in Syracuse, New York, come at the advice of Springsteen’s medical advisers overseeing his treatment for the condition.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” the 20-time Grammy Award winner said in a statement. “We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

Peptic ulcer disease involves painful sores developing in the stomach or small intestine, often as a result of a bacterial infection destroying the digestive system’s protective mucus lining.

The announcement comes just after Springsteen, 73, and the E Street Band finished a set of three shows in his home state of New Jersey. They had September shows scheduled in a number of cities, including Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Washington, D.C.

Springsteen also postponed several shows earlier this year due to unspecified health issues, including two in Philadelphia last month.

The Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee is one of the bestselling artists of all time. He’s released 21 studio albums, most recently 2022’s “Only the Strong Survive.” When Howard Stern asked him in a recent interview if he’s thinking about retirement, Springsteen gave an answer sure to please his fans.