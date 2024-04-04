Bruce Springsteen Helps Out-Of-School California Kid In A Very Rock 'N' Roll Way

Bruce Springsteen came through for one California student after she asked him to sign her attendance note at his show in San Francisco earlier this week.
The legendary rocker spotted an 11-year-old named Genevieve holding a sign that read “Skipping school, sign my note?” during his show at the Chase Center on Sunday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The Boss responded to the young girl’s attempt to get out of class with some class of his own, getting down on one knee to sign the note before handing it back and blowing her a kiss.
“No words!!!!! To be in such close proximity to greatness was more than I had ever expected,” wrote Karen Pitcher Scovell, who shared a clip of the moment on Facebook.
Springsteen has delivered for students at previous events, once signing an attendance note for a fifth grader who was at the rocker’s “Born To Run” book signing in 2016, ABC News noted.
“He came to the Free Library of Philadelphia to meet me and to get a copy of my book,” read the attendance note which got inked by the Boss himself.
A New York father, Patrick Pipino, took matters into his own hands in 2016 when he wrote an excuse for his two daughters — both Springsteen fans — to be tardy from school.
“This may not seem like a good excuse, but have you ever wondered how many kids would be late ― or miss school outright ― if God were to suddenly appear?” Pipino wrote in the note.
Springsteen, who has returned to the road after postponing shows due to peptic ulcer disease, is set to perform two more shows in Cali before heading to the East Coast to continue his tour with the E Street Band.