Bruce Williamson, Former Temptations Singer, Dead After Reportedly Contracting Covid-19

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images President George W. Bush shakes hands with Bruce Williamson of The Temptations on Feb. 12, 2008 at White House in Washington, DC.

Former The Temptations singer Bruce Williamson has died at the age of 49.

According to TMZ, Bruce died at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday night, after a reported battle with Covid-19.

Paying tribute, his son wrote: “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now…

“I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy [sic].”

The Temptations have been performing under various changing line-ups since the 1960s, with Bruce joining the band in 2007.

Michael S. Schwartz via Getty Images Musicians Bruce Williamson (L) and Otis Williams perform during The Temptations appearance at The Canyon Club on March 20, 2015 in Agoura Hills, California.

The Motown band is renowned for hits including My Girl, The Way You Do The Things You Do and You’re My Everything.

As a member of The Temptations, Bruce sang on studio albums like Still Here and Back To Front, as well as performing on various tours all over the world, alongside founding member Otis Williams.

He also made a cameo with his bandmates in the film comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

Bruce eventually stepped down from the group after eight years in 2015, and was replaced by Larry Braggs.

He was once quoted as saying he’d done “more in six months of being a Temptation than many artists have done in a lifetime.”

Marc Broussely via Getty Images Bruce Williamson, Joe Herndon, Otis Williams, Ron Tyson and Terry Weeks at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 19, 2007.

Prior to joining The Temptations, Bruce was the frontman of the funk cover band BlackBerry Jam, who performed in various venues on the Las Vegas strip.

It has been reported that prior to his death, he was working on a new gospel music project.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!