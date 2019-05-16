ENTERTAINMENT

Bruce Willis Gets Booed After Horrible First Pitch At Phillies Game

Fan love doesn't die hard in Philadelphia.

Bruce Willis didn’t need a sixth sense to figure that Philadelphia fans were booing him on Wednesday.

Sure, he’s a movie star and grew up in nearby southern New Jersey, but the town’s sports loyalists can be tough on anyone, even Santa Claus.

So when the 63-year-old “Die Hard” star threw the ball on a bounce to home plate in the ceremonial first pitch before the Phillies-Brewers game, some of the crowd booed.

Twitter heard it, too.

He also took batting practice before the game, Associated Press noted.

 

