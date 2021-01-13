Bruce Willis Responds To Going Maskless In Drug Store

Bruce Willis offered an explanation for going maskless at a Rite Aid in COVID-19-besieged Los Angeles this week. But it wasn’t much of one.

“It was an error in judgment,” he told People on Tuesday. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

Several customers “got upset” that the “Die Hard” actor wasn’t taking the required safety precaution, and the pharmacy asked Willis to leave after he “refused” to put on a face covering despite wearing a bandana around his neck, the New York Post’s Page Six reported, citing a “spy.” A photograph of a maskless Willis in the store has circulated (see it in the video above).

Willis exited without making a purchase, according to the tabloid.

A rep for Willis did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Willis made headlines ― and raised eyebrows ― early in the pandemic by quarantining in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and not his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young children.

But Heming Willis did offer her approval of a fun sequestering photograph of Willis, Moore and their daughter Scout in striped pajamas. “Not many can pull that color off! 😂 Lookin good squad 💚💚💚💚” she commented on the post.