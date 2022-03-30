Bruce Willis To Retire From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate, members of his family announced on social media Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they said in the statement, which appeared alongside a photo of Willis in a bathrobe and sunglasses. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Advertisement

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”