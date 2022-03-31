Bruce Willis' Family Thanks Fans For 'Stunning Love' After Actor's Aphasia Diagnosis

Scout Willis released an emotional message on Thursday, following her family’s announcement that her father, Bruce Willis, is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout said in an Instagram story posted on Wednesday. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Scout posted a photo of her father wearing a yellow bandana and yellow-tinted glasses along with her message. Willis has three daughters ― Scout, Rumor and Tallulah ― with his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Willis also has two children, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, with his current wife, Emma Heming.

Aphasia is a condition that affects the ability to communicate and understand written or spoken language, according to the Mayo Clinic. It generally occurs after a stroke or head injury, though in some cases, the condition is brought on by brain tumors or another degenerative brain condition.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Moore's "Inside Out" book party in September 2019. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Willis’ family released a coordinated message on social media on Wednesday, revealing the extent of the “Die Hard” actor’s condition and his retirement from acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Willis’ family said in a statement. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement added. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”