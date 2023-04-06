Bruce Willis’ Wife Makes Surprising Remark About His Marriage To Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ wife has made a comment that will either raise eyebrows or sound refreshingly secure.

Emma Heming Willis, who has been married to the “Die Hard” star since 2009 and shares two children with him, posted a surprising Instagram Story about him and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, on Tuesday.

The model reposted a throwback black-and-white photo of her husband with Moore when they were married, sourced from a Bruce Willis fan account. In overlaying text, Heming Willis wrote: “Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well 🥰.”

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis pose for a portrait at the opening of Planet Hollywood at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in 1993. Jim Steinfeldt via Getty Images

The post is no longer available on Heming Willis’ account, but was screenshot by People. The image Heming Willis used is above.

Moore and the “Moonlighting” star were married from 1987 to 2000, during which they welcomed three daughters: Rumer Willis, 34, Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29. He later went on to welcome two more children with his second wife: Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 8.

The blended family has always appeared to be close.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis at Moore's "Inside Out" book party on Sept. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

In fact, Heming Willis shared a video on Instagram featuring Moore at a surprise birthday dinner for Mabel just hours after originally sharing the old photo of Moore and the “Pulp Fiction” star together. Heming Willis also thanked Moore on Instagram for acting as her “videographer” at her 10-year vow renewal ceremony to Bruce Willis in late March.

Heming Willis was also pretty cool about her husband quarantining with Moore in Idaho during the pandemic without her.

Scout Willis explained on the “Dopey” podcast that Heming Willis had intended to join her husband, the “Ghost” star and Moore’s daughters at their Idaho home, but she opted to stay in Los Angeles with her girls after one of her daughters had a medical emergency,

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came [to Idaho] early and then travel got crazy,” Scout Willis said. “So my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”