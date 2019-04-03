Ellen DeGeneres Boycotts Sultan Of Brunei's Hotels Amid Launch Of Anti-Gay Laws

In addition to running Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the 29th leader of the Southeast Asian country, happens to own nine hotels in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. The image shared by DeGeneres features the names of those hotels and has been disseminated widely on social media in an effort to make the boycott global.

DeGeneres’ missive comes on the heels of George Clooney penning a scathing op-ed for Deadline Hollywood published last week.

“They’re nice hotels. The people who work there are kind and helpful and have no part in the ownership of these properties. But let’s be clear, every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” wrote Clooney.

The actor went on to ask readers, “are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”

“I’ve learned over years of dealing with murderous regimes that you can’t shame them. But you can shame the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them and choose to look the other way,” he wrote.