Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Song Gets Legendary Endorsement From Anita Baker

Legendary singer Anita Baker has nothing but sweet love for Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new song, “Leave the Door Open.”

The eight-time Grammy-winner and R&B icon tweeted her admiration of the new track on Twitter early Friday morning, writing: “That’s An Old School Love Song.”

That’s quite an endorsement considering the “Sweet Love” singer has made a number of gold and platinum albums in the 1980s and ’90s, topping R&B charts.

https://t.co/10CC6NYCjH — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 5, 2021

Baker has expressed her admiration for Bruno Mars before.

In 2013, she tweeted that the “That’s What I Like” singer was a “triple threat.”

“Singer/Songwriter/Live Performer... triple threat. KILLer!” she wrote.

The soulful Baker announced on Twitter in 2017 that she was retiring.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teased on social media last week that they were releasing an album together and forming a band called Silk Sonic.

The music video for Silk Sonic’s debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” dropped at midnight on Friday.

Anderson .Paak tweeted early Friday morning that he was proud of the new track.

″SONG, VIDEO, EVERYTHING IS LIVE!!!! IM SO PROUD OF THIS ONE IM CRYING!!!” he wrote.